Truck rams into tractor trolley in UP's Bareilly, two labourers killed

Two labourers were killed and three suffered injuries when a truck rammed into the tractor trolley they were travelling in from behind in the district's Baheri area on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said the accident occurred around 6 am.

Also Read: 19 injured as bus falls into canal in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba

Rahees (32) and Jia-ur-Rehman (35) died on the spot. The injured have been hospitalised, Agarwal said.

Witnesses said the truck was speeding at the time of the accident.

The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the police said.