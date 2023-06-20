Truck rams into tractor trolley in UP, 2 labourers dead

Truck rams into tractor trolley in UP's Bareilly, two labourers killed

Witnesses said the truck was speeding at the time of the accident.

PTI
PTI, Bareilly (UP),
  • Jun 20 2023, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two labourers were killed and three suffered injuries when a truck rammed into the tractor trolley they were travelling in from behind in the district's Baheri area on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said the accident occurred around 6 am.

Also Read: 19 injured as bus falls into canal in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba

Rahees (32) and Jia-ur-Rehman (35) died on the spot. The injured have been hospitalised, Agarwal said.

Witnesses said the truck was speeding at the time of the accident.

The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Bareilly
Road accident
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 