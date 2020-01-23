Trump upsets Modi Govt ahead of visit to India, reiterates offer to help settle row with Pakistan on Kashmir

Ahead of his proposed visit to New Delhi, United States President Donald Trump struck a sour note by once again indicating his willingness to mediate between India and Pakistan to help settle the dispute over Kashmir.

“And, we (US and Pakistan) are working together on some borders, and we’re (are) talking about Kashmir and the relation to what’s going on with Pakistan and India. And, if we can help, we certainly will be helping,” US President, who is likely to visit New Delhi next month, said just before he and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had a meeting on the sideline of the World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland late on Tuesday. “And we’ve been watching that and following it (India-Pakistan row over Kashmir) very, very closely,” Trump added, as he and Khan spoke to journalists.

The US President has been repeatedly indicating over the past few months his willingness to intervene in the dispute over Kashmir. New Delhi strongly rejected his offers in the past – underlining that all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan must be resolved through bilateral talks between the two nations without any intervention by any third party.

“For us, in Pakistan, it is a big issue. And, of course, we always hope that the US will play its part in resolving it because no other country can,” Khan said just after Trump indicated his readiness to play a role in resolving the disputes between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi took note of Trump-Khan meeting which came amid preparations for US President's proposed visit to India – possibly by the end of the next month.

Though US President's latest offer to help resolve India-Pakistan dispute on Kashmir raised the hackles in New Delhi, Modi Government on Wednesday refrained from issuing any official statement on it. Sources in New Delhi, however, said that India's position on the issue had all along been “clear and consistent”. “There is no role for any third party in this matter,” a source said, adding: “There is nothing further to add. ”

Trump repeatedly over the past few moths offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the dispute over Kashmir – irking New Delhi, which has been maintaining that the 1972 Simla Agreement between the two South Asian neighbours and the 1999 Lahore Declaration had left no scope for any third party to play any role in settling outstanding disputes between them.

Pakistan has been running a global campaign against India ever since Modi Government on August 5 moved to strip Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) of its special status and to reorganize the state into two Union Territories. India has been strongly rebutting Pakistan's “fabricated narrative” about J&K and accusing the neighbouring country of sponsoring cross-border terror and brazenly violating the human rights of its own people as well as persecuting religious minorities.

Though Trump Administration in Washington D.C. endorsed New Delhi's plea that Modi Government's August 5 decisions on J&K were “internal affairs” of India, it did express concern on several occasions over prolonged detention of political leaders and activists, restrictions on citizens and communication shut-down in Kashmir. So did several US lawmakers too.