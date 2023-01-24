Truth shines bright: Rahul on BBC documentary on Modi

Attacking the ruling BJP for using agencies like CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to suppress opposition and media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said no amount of banning, oppression and frightening people will stop the truth from coming out.

“If you read our scriptures, the Bhagwat Gita, or the Upanishads... you will notice that the truth always comes out. You can ban it, suppress the press, control institutions, use CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate), and all that, but the truth is truth," he said.

He said the truth shines bright and it has a nasty habit of coming out. “So no amount of banning, oppression and frightening people is going to stop the truth from coming out,” the Congress MP said while referring to the ruling BJP.

Rahul was speaking in response to a question on the controversy about the BBC documentary on Gujarat 2002 riots, which has triggered a massive row nationally as well internationally. The second part of the two-part documentary – “India: The Modi Question” - is set to be released in the United Kingdom.

While the Ministry of External Affairs had taken a tough stance calling the BBC documentary “propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative”, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed to block its screening using “emergency powers” under Information and Technology rules.