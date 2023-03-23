Truth will prevail: Kamal Nath on Rahul's conviction

Truth will ultimately prevail: Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case

A court at Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in the 2019 criminal defamation case

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Mar 23 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 22:42 ist
Kamal Nath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday said the entire country supports party leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been convicted in a criminal defamation case by a Gujarat court, and added that truth will ultimately prevail.

A court at Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in the 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "why all thieves have Modi surname" remark.

Also Read | Congress to hold protests across India from March 24 in solidarity with Rahul

The court that held Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500 (dealing with defamation), also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

"In the current case of conviction, the party will follow legal procedures and the victory of truth is certain. Political opponents should not think that they can suppress the voice of the Congress party of Rahulji. The entire country is with Rahulji," Nath said in a statement.

Also Read | Lesser punishment wouldn't have served 'purpose' of defamation law: Court on Rahul's sentence

The Congress believes in democracy and law, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said. "Rahul Gandhi has always respected every section and member of the society," Nath added.

His party colleague and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh urged Gandhi to keep fighting for the poor and said truth will win as they all are with him.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Rahul Gandhi
Congress 
Narendra Modi
BJP
defamation
India News
Digvijaya Singh
Kamal Nath

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ramadan starts in Mideast amid high costs, peace talks

Ramadan starts in Mideast amid high costs, peace talks

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

 