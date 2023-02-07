Turkey-Syria earthquake: Kejriwal condoles loss of lives

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in Turkey and Syria after they were hit by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake and urged the global community to extend all possible help to the two countries.

The earthquake, which struck on Monday, killed nearly 5,000 people and flattened thousands of buildings in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. It was centred in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo.

The earthquake was followed by multiple aftershocks.

"Extremely sad to hear about the series of earthquakes that hit Turkey & Syria. My condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. The global community should come together to provide all possible help in relief & rescue operations in the affected regions," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

As part of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) measures announced by the Indian government, a team of 101 National Disaster Response Force personnel departed for Turkey on Tuesday to help in relief and rescue operations, according to officials.

The team is accompanied by two search dogs and is carrying four-wheeled vehicles and a communication setup.