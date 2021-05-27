Turning up without slot deemed vaccine wastage: Baghel slams government for politics on jabs

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel rubbished reports of his state wasting 30 per cent of its Covid-19 vaccine doses terming it as "misleading" and adding that the Centre is "doing politics", news agency ANI reported.

Centre is doing politics, they should not give such misleading reports. All our reports are going to them. Those who go for vaccination without registering on CoWIN are being deemed by them to be cases of vaccine wastage: Chhattisgarh CM on #COVID19 vaccine wastage in the state

Baghel claimed that individuals who go for vaccination without registering on the CoWIN portal are being deemed by the Centre to be cases of vaccine wastage.

According to data made available by the Centre, Chhattisgarh has the second-highest vaccine wastage figures among all the states and union territories in the country.

