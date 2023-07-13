Twelve NDRF teams deployed as Delhi drowns in flood

A dozen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Delhi to tackle the situation in view of increased water levels in the Yamuna River, officials said on Thursday.
Three teams each have been deployed in central, east and northeast Delhi while two are stationed in southeast Delhi and one in the Shahdara area of the national capital, a force spokesperson said.
The teams are helping the administration in evacuating the flood-affected residents and others and also for rescuing those who face any dangerous situation like drowning, he said.
The teams are equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other rescue equipment.
The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am, breaking a 45-year-old record, officials said.
