Twelve NDRF teams deployed as Delhi drowns in flood

Twelve NDRF teams deployed as Delhi drowns in flood

The teams are equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other rescue equipment.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2023, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 16:14 ist
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate stranded residents from a flooded locality. Credit: Reuters Photo

A dozen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Delhi to tackle the situation in view of increased water levels in the Yamuna River, officials said on Thursday.

Three teams each have been deployed in central, east and northeast Delhi while two are stationed in southeast Delhi and one in the Shahdara area of the national capital, a force spokesperson said.

Read | Non-essential govt offices, school, colleges to remain closed in Delhi till July 16: DDMA

The teams are helping the administration in evacuating the flood-affected residents and others and also for rescuing those who face any dangerous situation like drowning, he said.

The teams are equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other rescue equipment.

The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am, breaking a 45-year-old record, officials said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Flood
Rainfall

Related videos

What's Brewing

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Climate change shifted colour of over half of oceans

Climate change shifted colour of over half of oceans

Anthony Carrigan joins James Gunn's new 'Superman' film

Anthony Carrigan joins James Gunn's new 'Superman' film

Rushdie speaks of ‘crazy dreams’ about NY knife attack

Rushdie speaks of ‘crazy dreams’ about NY knife attack

Why the early success of Threads may crash into reality

Why the early success of Threads may crash into reality

Ohio doc loses medical license for TikTok livestreams

Ohio doc loses medical license for TikTok livestreams

FIFA to offer 20K free tickets for Women's WC in NZ

FIFA to offer 20K free tickets for Women's WC in NZ

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

 