Twin tower demolition squad begins surveying rubble

After India's illegal twin towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- were reduced to dust in nine minutes of explosion on Sunday, the team of Edifice Engineering has started surveying the rubble.

The teams of Edifice Engineering, Jet Demolitions, CBRI and Noida officials have started the analysis and the survey of adjacent buildings.

India's highest structures, the twin towers, were demolished using a controlled implosion technique at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. It took nearly eight months of hardwork and determination to demolish the twin towers worth nearly Rs 800 crore. As per an estimation, a total of Rs 17 crore has been spent on the demolition excercise which will be borne by the builder.

Also Read | Noida twin towers: Hundreds cheer, clap as 'structures of corruption' come crashing down

The tower which was built in nine years ago took just nine second to reduce to dust and rubble. After the demolition excercise was completed, the Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that the excercise was carried out as per the plan only.

She added that the cleaning is being done, gas and electricity supply will be restored in the area while people will be allowed to enter the neighbouring societies after 6.30 p.m.

She said that no damage has been observed to the nearby buildings yet, however, the final observation will be made later.

Nearly 500 police and traffic personnel were deployed around the twin towers to carry out the demolition excercise safely. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway remained shut between 2:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., while a no-fly zone was instated over the city for drones.

Vinay Singh, an assistant working with Indian blaster Chetan Dutta, who pressed the last button for the blast, told IANS that the operation was completed successfully. He said that our months of hard work and dedication has come to an happy end today with the fall of towers.