Twitter removes 50 tweets criticising Modi government's handling of Covid-19 crisis

Twitter on Saturday removed around 50 tweets mostly criticising the Covid-19 pandemic handling by the NDA government.

Though Twitter is silent about the removal, tweets from verified accounts have been removed by the company.

Tweets by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, Congress MP Revanth Reddy and West Bengal Minister Moly Ghatak are among some of the tweets that have been taken down.

Mostly these tweets blamed the Kumbh Mela for the Covid-19 surge in India.

Sources said that the microblogging platform removed tweets following the requests from the central government.

Earlier, Twitter and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology were at loggerheads on the removal of tweets related to farmers' protests in Delhi.

Though Twitter was reluctant to remove tweets flagged by the government, mostly criticising the Modi government handing farmers' protests, the US-based company had taken down all tweets finally.

The government had also warned Twitter of serious consequences if it failed to follow Indian law.