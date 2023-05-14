Two accused of killing UP constable gunned down in police encounter

Two men accused of shooting dead a police constable while he was chasing them early this week were gunned down in a police encounter in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, officials said.

Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said Umesh Chandra alias Kallu and Ramesh were accused in the murder of police constable Bhedjeet Singh. The two were surrounded by a team of local police near Factory area police outpost on Sunday, Kumar said.

"The duo opened fire at the police team and were injured in the retaliatory firing. They were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead," the officer said.

Read | J&K: Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Anantnag

Orai Station House Officer (SHO) Shiv Kumar Rathore, who was part of the team that surrounded the accused, suffered a hand injury in the crossfire. He was given first aid at the hospital.

A constable with Orai police, Singh was shot dead in the area on the intervening night of May 9 and May 10 while he was chasing some bike-borne suspects on his motorcycle.

Singh, who was posted at a highway police outpost, tried to stop the motorcycle. When the suspects did not stop, he chased them, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja had said on Wednesday.

During the chase, they opened fire killing the constable on the spot. The assailants were later identified as Kallu and Ramesh.