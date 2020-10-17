Afghan nationals held for trying to smuggle out meds

Two Afghan nationals held for trying to smuggle out medicines worth over Rs 1.1 crore at Delhi airport

The passengers have admitted to having smuggled out medicines and clothes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 17 2020, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 17:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two Afghan nationals have been arrested by the customs for allegedly trying to smuggle out medicines worth over Rs 1.1 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, officials said on Saturday.

The accused were intercepted on Thursday when they were proceeding to board a flight to Kabul.

As many as eight bags with medicines, valued at Rs 1.13 crore, were seized from them, they said, adding that these medicines were meant for general purpose use.

The passengers have admitted to having smuggled out medicines and clothes worth Rs 19 lakh during their past visits, the officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Smuggling
Delhi Airport
Medicines
Aghanistan

What's Brewing

New Zealand's Ardern: A victory forged in crisis

New Zealand's Ardern: A victory forged in crisis

‘We drank floodwaters for 2 days to quench our thirst’

‘We drank floodwaters for 2 days to quench our thirst’

Rohit asks MI team to remain ruthless in strong IPL run

Rohit asks MI team to remain ruthless in strong IPL run

How satire site Babylon Bee, capitalises on confusion

How satire site Babylon Bee, capitalises on confusion

 