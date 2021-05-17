Two Al-Badr militants killed in outskirts of Srinagar

Two local militants affiliated with Al-Badr outfit were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Khonmoh area in Srinagar's outskirts on Monday.

Reports said the gunfight erupted during wee hours after a joint team of police and army cordoned off Khonmoh area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Inspector General of police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the hiding militants were repeatedly asked to surrender, but they turned down all offers. “This morning, the encounter started and both the terrorists were killed. They are locals from the Al-Badr outfit,” he told reporters.

He said that Khonmoh and Khrew areas are connected with Tral belt of Pulwama district and this stretch usually witnesses militant movement.

On May 11, three militants affiliated with Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed in a similar encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Earlier on May 6, three newly recruited militants of Al-Badr outfit were killed and one surrendered before the security forces in neighbouring Shopian district.

Pertinently, 48 militants have been killed in J&K so far this year and most of them belong to south Kashmir. Last year, 203 militants, including 166 locals were killed by security forces across the Valley. As many as 157 militants were killed in Kashmir in 2019 while the number was 257 in 2018, the highest in a decade.