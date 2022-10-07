2 army men killed, 1 hurt in tank barrel burst in MP

Two army men killed, one hurt in tank barrel burst at Babina

The Indian Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the incident

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2022, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 19:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two Indian Army personnel were killed and a third one sustained severe injuries when the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise on Thursday in Babina Cantonment area of Madhya Pradesh’s Jhansi district, officials said on Friday.

“The commander and the gunner unfortunately succumbed to burn injuries. The driver is out of danger and under treatment,” said an Army official.

The commander was a junior commissioned officer.

“During the annual firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on October 6, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to the military hospital in Babina,” an army statement read. 

The Indian Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the incident.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
Indian Army
India News
Jhansi

What's Brewing

'Indians connect with biz like they chat with friends'

'Indians connect with biz like they chat with friends'

BTS members face possible military conscription

BTS members face possible military conscription

New space tech can charge EVs in just 5 minutes: NASA

New space tech can charge EVs in just 5 minutes: NASA

4 Nobel Peace laureates who were in jail when they won

4 Nobel Peace laureates who were in jail when they won

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

 