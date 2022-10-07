Two army men killed, one hurt in tank barrel burst at Babina

Two Indian Army personnel were killed and a third one sustained severe injuries when the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise on Thursday in Babina Cantonment area of Madhya Pradesh’s Jhansi district, officials said on Friday.

“The commander and the gunner unfortunately succumbed to burn injuries. The driver is out of danger and under treatment,” said an Army official.

The commander was a junior commissioned officer.

“During the annual firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on October 6, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to the military hospital in Babina,” an army statement read.

The Indian Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the incident.