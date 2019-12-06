Two arrested for shooting dancer in face in UP

Two persons were on Friday arrested for allegedly shooting a 22-year-old dancer in her face at a marriage function at Tikra village in Mau area here, police said.

The incident has been captured in a video where it can be seen that the dancer, Hina, was shot in the face after she stopped dancing at the wedding, In the video, a man who was apparently drunk threatened the woman that she will be shot after she stopped dancing.

She sustained a bullet injury in her jaw and two others sustained pellet injuries. The function was held to celebrate the wedding of the daughter of village head Suhir Singh Patel on November 30, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said.

In a conversation with NDTV, Naina, who was dancing along with Hina at the wedding said, "When we were dancing, the music suddenly stopped. The man then fired at us. She was standing next to me, got shot in the jaw. She has been critically injured."

Hina was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger, he said.

Those who fired the shots were identified as Sudhir Singh and Phool Singh, and were arrested on Friday, he added.