Two arrested for trying to rape girl in vehicle in J&K

PTI
  • Apr 06 2021, 03:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 03:10 ist
Two men were arrested on Monday while they were allegedly trying to rape a girl in a vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

Police Post Mirbazar received specific information about a girl being raped by two people inside a vehicle in Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

Accordingly, he said, a police party immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the girl.

The police arrested two accused and also seized the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

He identified the accused as Hafiz Farooq Parray and Ubaid Ayoub Raina, both residents of Gadihama Kulgam.

A case has been registered and further investigation initiated, the spokesperson said. 

