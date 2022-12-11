2 held over gang-rape of deaf, mute woman in Rajasthan

Two arrested in connection with gang-rape of deaf, mute woman in Rajasthan

On November 24, a 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four to five unidentified men while she had gone to graze goats in the district

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 11 2022, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 21:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Rajasthan Police has arrested two people in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a deaf and mute woman in Barmer district last month, officials said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Vishnoi (21) and Bhajan Lal Vishnoi (27), Barmer Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava said.

On November 24, a 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four to five unidentified men while she had gone to graze goats in the district, police had said earlier.

Also Read | Govt school principal booked for raping Class 11 student in UP

A case was registered at Dhorimanna police station the same day, he said.

In a statement, the SP said that it was a big challenge for the police to name the unknown accused as the woman could not speak or hear and there were no eyewitnesses to the incident.

rape
Crime
India News
Rajasthan

