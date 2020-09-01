Two arrested in connection with grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested two persons allegedly involved in grenade throwing incidents in northern Baramulla district. Police said the duo was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant outfit.

Notably, seven civilians were injured in one of the grenade attacks in Azadgunj area of Baramulla district while the other grenade exploded without causing any injury or loss of life.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom told reporters that two persons involved in grenade attacks were arrested during nocturnal raids.

“During the course of investigation on the basis of human and technical intelligence, two suspects identified as Fayaz Ahamd Kumar alias Narismha, Aqib Shafi Bhat of Baramulla were detained,” he said, adding that they were affiliated with the LeT.

The SSP said there are 37 FIRs registered against Kumar alias Narisma and he has been detained seven times under Public Safety Act (PSA) in the past while three FIRs are registered against Bhat.

“As per the investigation, their aim was to revive militancy in Baramulla town, which they have been directed by their mentors across the Line of Control. The arrest of the duo is a big success in terms of maintaining peace and tranquility in Baramulla town,” Qayoom added.

Meanwhile, Army recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a hideout in Rampur sector along the LoC in Baramulla district.

Defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia, said that the movement of suspicious persons was detected along the LoC in Rampur sector on August 30.

Subsequently, he said, on Monday at around 5 pm, search of the area was carried out. “After extensive search for seven hours, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from well concealed locations in two hideouts in Rampur Sector (of Uri area of Baramulla.

“The cache of arms recovered comprises of five AK Series Rifles (along with six magazines & two sealed boxes with 1254 rounds of AK ammunition), six pistols (with nine magazines & six rounds), 21 grenades, two UBGL grenades and two Kenwood radio sets with one antenna,” he said.