Two boys drown in Rajasthan's Dholpur

PTI
PTI, Dholpur,
  • Oct 02 2020, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 15:43 ist
Representative image.

Two boys drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Friday when they had gone to take a bath, police said.

The incident occurred in Basedi police station area where Ajmeri (12) and Akram (13) slipped into deep water and drowned, Sub-Inspector Gajanand Chaudhary said.

The body of Ajmeri was handed over to the family members after post-mortem. The family of Akram gave a written request to the authorities not to conduct the post-mortem, police said.

A case has been registered under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 174 (unnatural death), they added.

Rajasthan
Drowning

