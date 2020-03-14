Two CAF jawans killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Two Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel were killed in naxal ambush in the jungles of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Saturday, the police said.

A CRPF jawan was also injured in a blast triggered by naxals in a separate incident in the same area, they said.

A team of CAF -- which is a part of the state police force -- was out on patrolling to provide security for road construction work under the Mardoom police station area, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Around 3.30 pm, when the team was between Bodli and Malewahi villages, it came under attack, he said.

"Two CAF head constables were killed," the IG said, adding that further details were awaited.

Elsewhere in the Mardoom area a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan sustained minor injuries in an IED blast carried out by naxals, he said. The jawan was being treated at a local hospital.