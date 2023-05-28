Two children killed in wall collapse in UP

Two children died when the boundary wall of a house collapsed on them in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.
A child was seriously injured in the incident that took place in the Kandhla area, they said.
Also Read | Couple shot dead by son over land dispute in UP's Firozabad
Three children were playing near the house when its boundary wall collapsed on them. While Zoya and Abdul Gaffar, both aged seven, died, Monu (4) was seriously injured, said Additional Superintendent of Police O P Singh.
