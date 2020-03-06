Two civilians killed in separate militancy incidents in Kashmir

Two civilians were killed while another was injured in two separate militancy incidents across Kashmir on Friday.

Reports said unidentified militants lobbed a grenade in Mahraj Gunj area of old city Srinagar in the evening in which two civilians received multiple splinter injuries. They were shifted to hospital, where one of them succumbed.

The slain was identified as Ghulam Nabi Ahanger (62) while injured is Muhammad Rafiq Shalla (42), both residents of old city.

Reports said immediately after the incident police and CRPF cordoned off the area and a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers.

In a separate incident, unidentified militants shot dead a civilian in volatile Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday evening.

A police official said that Shabir Ahmad Bhat was shot outside his residence, leaving him severely wounded. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed on the way, he said.

No militant outfit had claimed responsibility for the two attacks till late in the evening.