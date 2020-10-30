Two cops critically injured in Maoist ambush in Jharkhand

2 cops critically injured in Maoist ambush in Jharkhand

PTI, Lohardaga,
  • Oct 30 2020, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 18:39 ist
An injured jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) being taken for treatment after an IED blast triggered allegedly by CPI-Maoist in Lohardaga district. Credit: PTI

Two police personnel were critically injured in an ambush by activists of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Friday, police said.

During a search operation in Shahi Ghat area, Maoists exploded an IED and fired upon a police team, in which two personnel were critically injured, a senior officer said.

The policemen returned fire at the red rebels, following which they escaped into the dense forest, Lohardaga Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jitendra Kumar Singh told PTI.

The injured police personnel Upendra Singh and Arvind Pandey were airlifted and admitted to a hospital in Ranchi, he said.

Additional police forces and CRPF personnel have been deployed in the area and a search operation is underway, the officer added.

