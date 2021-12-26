Two cops injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Two policemen were injured in a militant attack, as a grenade was hurled towards a police party in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.
Reports said the militants lobbed the grenade towards a police party near the Pulwama Post Office, Pulwama, 32 kilometres from Srinagar, causing splinter injuries to two policemen. The injured cops were immediately shifted to a hospital while the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers, according to reports.
There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in the last more than a year in which hundreds of civilians and security forces personnel were injured.
A senior police officer involved in counter-insurgency operations said militants are targeting security forces just to create an impression of their presence and cause disruptions in the valley.
