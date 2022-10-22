Two criminals arrested after encounter in Delhi

After an exchange of fire, the Delhi Police apprehended two criminals from Northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, early Saturday morning.
The accused have been identified as Shakti alias Sonu, 36, a resident of Jawala Nagar and Sachin, 24, a resident of Ashok Nagar.
Shakti has been found involved in 18 criminal cases registered across the city .
Also Read | Delhi Police seize 455 kg of banned firecrackers, arrest 2
Police said that he was also wanted in a culpable homicide case registered in Jyoti Nagar police station. Sachin is also found previously involved in four criminal cases.
A senior police officer said that the encounter took place at around 2.00 am on Service Road towards Ambedkar College near Loni roundabout in Jyoti Nagar area.
Also Read | Delhi Police intensifies patrolling ahead of Diwali
"One criminal received a bullet injury on his leg and he is undergoing treatment at the hospital. One semi-automatic pistol along with two live rounds, one country made pistol with one live round, two empty cartridges and one bike without number plate were recovered from the spot," said the officer.
Further details are awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pak dropped off FATF grey list: What does it mean?
Kannada film 'Hadinelentu' to open IFFI 2022's Panorama
DH Toon | UK PM resigns after disastrous economic plan
When Bengaluru lakes go into limbo
Meet the friendly bots at Bengaluru airport
Cartoons that speak for themselves
Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify
A walk through the bold new world of genetic research