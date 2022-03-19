Two CRPF men injured in twin grenade attacks

Two CRPF personnel were injured as militants hurled two grenades at paramilitary forces in south Kashmir areas of Shopian and Tral on Saturday evening.

A police official said unidentified militants hurled a grenade on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Zainapora in Shopian, 55 kms from here. In the blast at least one CRPF man of 178 battalion was injured.

In a separate incident, a grenade was tossed at a CRPF camp at Nowdal, Tral in neighboring Pulwama district, he said. A CRPF man was injured in the grenade blast.

There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in the last two years in which dozens of civilians and security forces personnel have been injured.

A senior police officer involved in counter-insurgency operations said militants are targeting security forces just to create an impression that they were present and militancy is alive in the Valley.

