Two CRPF men injured in twin grenade attacks

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 19 2022, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 21:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Two CRPF personnel were injured as militants hurled two grenades at paramilitary forces in south Kashmir areas of Shopian and Tral on Saturday evening.

A police official said unidentified militants hurled a grenade on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Zainapora in Shopian, 55 kms from here. In the blast at least one CRPF man of 178 battalion was injured.

In a separate incident, a grenade was tossed at a CRPF camp at Nowdal, Tral in neighboring Pulwama district, he said. A CRPF man was injured in the grenade blast.

There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in the last two years in which dozens of civilians and security forces personnel have been injured.

A senior police officer involved in counter-insurgency operations said militants are targeting security forces just to create an impression that they were present and militancy is alive in the Valley.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
CRPF

