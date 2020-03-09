Two dead in encounter between security forces and militants in Kashmir's Shopian

Two unidentified militants have been killed in an encounter between security foces and ultras in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday morning.

On a specific input about the presence of militants at Khawjapora-Reban area of Zainapora in Shopian, Army’s 1-Rashtrya Rifles and police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in the area, sources said.

As the search party zeroed in towards the suspected spot, militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter, they said and added that two unidentified militant have been killed so-far.

Two to three militants are believed to be trapped and operation was under way when reports last came in.