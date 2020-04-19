Two dead in house collapse in J&K's Rajouri  

Two dead in house collapse in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

PTI
PTI, Jammu ,
  • Apr 19 2020, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 10:17 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Two persons were killed on Sunday when an under-construction house collapsed in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The house collapsed around 2 am in remote Dharamshal village, trapping two persons who were asleep in one of the rooms, a police official said.

He said the local residents immediately launched a rescue operation.

The two trapped persons – Mohammad Pervaiz (30) and Manzoor Hussain (28) – were found dead under the debris, he added.

The bodies were removed by police and further details are awaited, the official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
house collapse
Rajouri
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 