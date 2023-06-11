Two dead as families clash in MP over old dispute

Two dead, one injured as families clash in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas over old dispute

Two persons have been detained in connection with the firing

Dewas,
  • Jun 11 2023, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 15:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were shot dead and one man was seriously injured in a clash between two families over an old dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Sunday, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay said gunshots were fired during a clash between the Godara and Dedadh families in the morning in Gola Guthan village under Satwas police station limits, some 80 kilometres from the district headquarters.

"Three persons from the Godara family were shot at, resulting in the death of Rajesh Godara and Kailash Godara. Police have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order," the SP said.

Two persons have been detained in connection with the firing and deaths and a probe was under way to find out the cause of the flare-up, he added.

Sources said Kailash Godara is the father of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district general secretary Anil Godara.

