Two dead with bullet injury marks on Greater Noida

Two unidentified dead bodies with bullet injury marks were found along a service road outside a village in Greater Noida on Tuesday morning, police said.

The bodies were found in the bushes outside Junpad village under Surajpur police station limits, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

"Bullet injury marks are visible on both bodies. A country-made pistol was found near the hand of one of the deceased. It is not clear whether someone killed them and dumped the bodies there, or they themselves killed each other," Krishna said.

Locals were called in to identify the dead men but so far nothing substantial has come out, he said, adding investigation is underway to find details about the duo.