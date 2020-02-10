Two dengue cases reported in Delhi so far this year: Report

Two cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi so far this year even though the vector-borne disease is usually reported between July and November, according to a municipal report released on Monday.

Both the cases were reported in February, it said.

Last year, 2,036 dengue cases and two deaths were recorded by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

A seven-year-old girl and a young man had died of dengue in November last year.

According to the report, two cases of dengue were recorded by the SDMC till February 8 this year.

Besides, six cases of malaria and three cases of chikungunya were recorded in January and February, respectively, it said.

Till February 8, mosquito breeding was reported in at least 74 households and 208 legal notices were issued, it added.

Normally, cases of vector-borne diseases are reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December.