Two detained for attempting to convert woman to Christianity in UP's Sambhal

UP: 2 trying to convert woman to Christianity, detained

In her complaint with the police, the woman alleged that the accused entered her home and damaged statues of Hindu gods and attempted to convert her

PTI
PTI, Sambhal,
  • Sep 23 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 15:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two teachers of a Christian missionary school were detained for allegedly attempting to convert a Hindu woman, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said, "An FIR has been lodged against one Rose Mary and Jessa of a Christian missionary school here for attempting religious conversion at Nakhasa police police station on Thursday night.

"We detained the accused today (Friday)."

Rose Mary and Jessa are sisters, the police said.

In her complaint with the police, the woman alleged that the accused entered her home and damaged statues of Hindu gods and attempted to convert her.

The woman's husband is a Christian, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. 

christianity
India News
Uttar Pradesh

