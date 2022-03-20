Two dozen injured as bus falls into ditch in Agra

Two dozen injured as bus falls into ditch in Agra

According to the police, the driver of the bus, which was coming to Agra from Jalesar, apparently lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident

IANS
IANS, Agra,
  • Mar 20 2022, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 10:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nearly two dozen passengers were injured after a bus plunged into a 12-feet-deep ditch near the Jamalnagar Bhains village in Agra, police said.

According to the police, the driver of the bus, which was coming to Agra from Jalesar, apparently lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident on Saturday evening.

The injured passengers were taken to the S N Medical College for treatment and all of them were out of danger, said the police.

Meanwhile, angered at the delay in reaching of ambulances at the accident spot, some local residents turned a police vehicle upside down.

SP (west) Satyajeet Gupta said that around 80 passengers were travelling in the bus and the driver and conductor fled from the spot after the accident.

He added that two FIRs have been registered into the matter - one for the accident and the other against anti-social elements who were involved in creating a ruckus and damaging public property.

Some passengers told the police that the driver was inebriated.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Road accidents
Agra

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is happiness?

What is happiness?

Transgender people challenge stigma with art in Mumbai

Transgender people challenge stigma with art in Mumbai

Exploring sexuality through Yaoi comics

Exploring sexuality through Yaoi comics

Have you thought about your pet’s pawprint?

Have you thought about your pet’s pawprint?

IIT-M’s centre to understand human brain inaugurated

IIT-M’s centre to understand human brain inaugurated

DH Toon | Rahul's attempts to pacify the G-23 in vain?

DH Toon | Rahul's attempts to pacify the G-23 in vain?

Captive jumbos: The real elephant in the room

Captive jumbos: The real elephant in the room

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

 