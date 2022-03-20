Two dozen injured as bus falls into ditch in Agra

Nearly two dozen passengers were injured after a bus plunged into a 12-feet-deep ditch near the Jamalnagar Bhains village in Agra, police said.
According to the police, the driver of the bus, which was coming to Agra from Jalesar, apparently lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident on Saturday evening.
The injured passengers were taken to the S N Medical College for treatment and all of them were out of danger, said the police.
Meanwhile, angered at the delay in reaching of ambulances at the accident spot, some local residents turned a police vehicle upside down.
SP (west) Satyajeet Gupta said that around 80 passengers were travelling in the bus and the driver and conductor fled from the spot after the accident.
He added that two FIRs have been registered into the matter - one for the accident and the other against anti-social elements who were involved in creating a ruckus and damaging public property.
Some passengers told the police that the driver was inebriated.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What is happiness?
Transgender people challenge stigma with art in Mumbai
Exploring sexuality through Yaoi comics
Have you thought about your pet’s pawprint?
IIT-M’s centre to understand human brain inaugurated
DH Toon | Rahul's attempts to pacify the G-23 in vain?
Captive jumbos: The real elephant in the room
Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war