Two drivers charred to death after vehicles catch fire in Rajasthan

Drivers of a truck and a tanker were burnt alive when their vehicles caught fire after a collision in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Saturday, police said.
The cleaner of the truck received severe burn injuries in the incident that occurred in the Sindhari area on the Barmer-Bikaner highway, they said.
A tanker carrying oil from Gujarat to Panipat collided with a truck travelling towards Gudhamalani from Balotra. The vehicles caught fire and the drivers got stuck and were burnt alive, police said.
Also Read | Another soldier dies in Bathinda from gunshot wound, link with previous incident ruled out
The deceased were identified as truck driver Om Singh and tanker driver Rakesh Meena, they said.
Truck cleaner Devi Singh received critical burn injuries and was admitted to a hospital, police said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old
Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders
How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023
Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka
Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata
Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high
Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service
Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago
No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors
A different Kerala story