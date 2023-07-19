Two electrocuted in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Two men were electrocuted at a roadways bus stand in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, officials said on Wednesday.
The bodies of Babulal Meena (40) and Naushad (34) were found near an ATM kiosk on the premises early on Wednesday. They came in contact with a juice machine that had current flowing through it, Circle Officer (Sadar) Yogesh Sharma said.
Also Read | Woman dies due to electrocution in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi; probe ordered
It was raining on Tuesday night and they slept under a canopy of the juice vendor, he said.
According to primary information acquired by the police, the pair were local workers. Their bodies were sent to the mortuary of the district hospital for post-mortem, Sharma said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'
The curse stalking women’s football
Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar
Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana
‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?
Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea
How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa
Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI
Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply