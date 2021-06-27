Two explosions rock Jammu airport; 2 IAF personnel injured

Two explosives-laden drones crashed into the high-security Indian Air Force station at Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

Two Indian Air Force personnel were injured in the explosions that took place around 1:40 am within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the high security technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground, the officials said.

“The attack at the IAF station in Jammu is a terror attack,” Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh told PTI.

He said the police and other agencies were working together with IAF officials to unravel the plan behind the attack. A team from the anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) was also on the spot.

It was not immediately clear from where the drones had taken off and investigations were on to ascertain their flight path, officials said.

The aerial distance between Jammu airport and the international border is 14 km.

While officials were investigating the drone attack, another major strike was averted when a person, probably owing allegiance to the banned Lashker-e-Taiba, was arrested along with an improvised explosive device weighing around six kg, the director-general of police said.

The person was tasked with triggering the IED in a crowded place. "The suspect has been detained and is being interrogated. More suspects are likely to be picked up in this foiled IED blast attempt," Singh said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office said he spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal H S Arora, over the incident.

In a Twitter post, the IAF said two "low-intensity explosions" were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu air force station.

There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 27, 2021

“One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area… There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies," it said.

“Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation," it tweeted. Officials added that Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, who is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh, has been apprised about the incident.

Earlier in the morning, a defence spokesperson said, "There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. Investigation is on and further details are awaited".

A high-level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance, sources said.

Various probe teams including that of the IAF and National Investigation Agency reached the Air Force station.

Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC (air traffic control) under the IAF.

Jammu Airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria told PTI that there was no disruption in flight operations due to the explosions. "Flights to and from Jammu airport are operating as per schedule," he said.