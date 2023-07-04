Two farmers shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

Two farmers shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

The incident occurred on July 3 night when the victims were working on their agricultural land in Marui Krishnadaspur village, police said.

PTI
PTI, Sultanpur (UP),
  • Jul 04 2023, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 14:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two farmers were shot dead by assailants in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the victims were working on their agricultural land in Marui Krishnadaspur village under the Akhand Nagar police station area, they said.

Also Read: Man dies after being thrashed in Delhi's Wazirabad, 1 held

Superintendent of Police Somen Burma identified the deceased as Dharmraj Maurya (60) and Vijay Kumar Rajbhar (45) and said it appeared to be a case of old enmity that led to the killing.

The farmers were rushed to a community health centre after the shooting where doctors declared them dead, police said.

No arrests have so far been made in this connection, Burma added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Crime
Uttar Pradesh
murder
Sultanpur

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

 