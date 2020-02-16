Building collapses in Delhi, two fear trapped

Two feared trapped as under-construction building collapses in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2020, 16:30pm ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2020, 16:30pm ist
Photo credit: ANI

 Two persons are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's C R Park area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Fire Department said five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after it received information about the incident at 2.13 pm.

Two persons are feared trapped under the debris, a senior fire official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Building Collapse
Comments (+)
 