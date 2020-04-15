Two fresh deaths, 17 new cases in Delhi

Two fresh deaths and 17 new cases related to Covid-19 were reported from the national capital on Wednesday even as 1,505 positive patients continued to remain in hospitals.

Not a single case was reported from hotspots like south Delhi's Nizamuddin where a mid-march Tablighi Jamaat religious gathering was linked to a large number of cases across the country.

The total toll has now risen to 32 while the number of cases has touched 1,578. On Wednesday, ten people were discharged, taking the total to 41, including one who migrated out during treatment.

Seven persons who tested positive for Covid-19 have contact history while the reasons for contracting the virus infection was not known for the remaining ten. At present, authorities are yet to ascertain how a total of 89 patients have got the infection.

Since Tuesday, there has been a dip in the number of positive Covid-19 cases. While on Tuesday, 51 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, the city has witnessed 183 new cases on April 10 followed by 166 on April 11. On Monday, there were 356 new cases were observed.

While there was no official word on the decrease in number, one of the reasons could be that the testing of people who were evacuated from Tablighi Jamaat is finished.

During a meeting to review patient management in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, authorities also presented Patient Management App, which is used for daily feeding of patient data, before medical directors.

The Delhi government has also issued an order to all registered nursing homes and private hospitals that they should not refuse treatment to the injured or serious patients brought to them for any reason.