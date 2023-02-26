Two gangsters connected with Moosewala's murder killed in fight in Punjab's jail, say police

Two gangsters lodged in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab's Tarn Taran district were killed in a fight among inmates on Sunday, police said.
Both were connected with singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing last year, they said.
They were facing other cases as well, Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said.
One inmate was injured in the fight, he said.
"All three belonged to the same group," Chauhan added.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29.
