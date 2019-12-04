Two get life in jail for killing Cong leader in 2009

A local court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to two persons for killing a Congress leader more than 10 years ago here in Madhya Pradesh over a land dispute.

Additional Sessions Judge Shahabuddin Hashmi held the duo, Alpesh Chauhan (37) and Neeraj Thakur alias Pintu (49), guilty under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and handed them life sentence.

Besides, the court imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 each on them for the killing of Congress leader Santosh Dubey (40) on May 28, 2009.

Dubey, the then Madhya Pradesh Congress Cultural Cell chief, was shot dead in a gym over a dispute related to a prime piece of land here.

The third accused, Jitendra Yadav, was killed in a separate incident during the trial of the case.