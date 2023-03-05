Two held for forceful religious conversion in UP

Two men were arrested here on Sunday for allegedly luring people to change their religion, police said.
The arrested persons allegedly targeted people of weaker sections by luring them with money, an official said, adding a case under the Indian Penal Code and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act was registered against the accused.
The two men have been identified as Rajat Kumar Shah (34), hailing from Delhi, and Abhijeet Mesih (32), a resident of Chakeri town, police said, adding they have been sent to jail.
The arrests were made after a ruckus by the workers of the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal over the alleged religious conversions.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Ravindra Kumar said police were alerted about the alleged forceful religious conversion event at a building in Shyam Nagar in Chakeri.
A police team raided the building and took six persons into its custody, he added.
"A probe is on and efforts are on to identify the mastermind behind the conversions," said Amarnath Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police.
