2 held for harbouring Amritpal Singh in Hoshiarpur

Two held for harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hardeep Singh (22) and Kuldip Singh (30), both brothers and residents of Rajpur Bhaian village were produced before a court

PTI
PTI, Hoshiarpur (Punjab),
  • Apr 13 2023, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 20:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two men were arrested for allegedly harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh who has been on the run following a crackdown by Punjab Police last month, said sources on Thursday.

Hardeep Singh (22) and Kuldip Singh (30), both brothers and residents of Rajpur Bhaian village were produced before a court which sent them to a four-day police remand.

Their counsels Tanheer Singh Bariana and J S Bhutta said Hardeep and Kuldip, who work as labourers, were arrested under relevant Sections of 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code by the Mehtiana police station for allegedly harbouring Amritpal Singh.

Also Read: Amritpal's aide Papalpreet Singh arrested in Hoshiarpur

When Amritpal escaped from police after reaching Marnaian village on March 28, he met both the brothers who were loading sand in a tractor-trailer. They allegedly took Amritpal to their house where they fed him and gave him clothes, police said.

Police had last month launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De.'

The Khalistan sympathiser, who is yet to be nabbed, escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Punjab
Amritpal Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

 