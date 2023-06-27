Two held in Delhi for printing, supplying fake currency

Two men were arrested for allegedly printing and supplying high-quality fake Indian currency notes in Delhi and NCR, police said on Tuesday.

One of the accused planned to print fake Indian currency notes (FICN) as a means to earn easy money. He was inspired by the web series "Farzi", they said.

The accused were identified as Tajeem and Irshad of Uttar Pradesh's Kairana district. Fake currency equivalent to Rs 5,50,000 (Rs 5.50 lakh) -- all in Rs 2,000 denomination -- was recovered from the pair, they said.

The accused printed and circulated currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination to take advantage of its phasing out.

The police received a tip-off on June 21 that a member of a gang circulating fake Indian currency would come to Alipur to deliver a consignment. A trap was laid and Tajeem apprehended with high-quality FICN, equivalent to Rs 2,50,000 (2.50 lakh), was recovered from him," Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

Tajeem revealed that he had received the fake currency for circulation from Irshad. The police then apprehended Irshad from Kairana and FICN equivalent to Rs 3,00,000 (Rs 3 lakh) was recovered from his home, Dhaliwal said.

Irshad disclosed to the police that he started printing the fake notes in his shop after recognising the high demand for FICN and profit margin and began supplying those in Delhi/NCR.

They used appropriate raw materials and equipment to produce the FICN. They also purchased special ink after going through various websites. Tajeem had worked as a dyer and used his contacts to circulate the notes, the police said.

Irshad had suffered huge losses during the Covid pandemic. While devising plans to make money, he thought about earning easy cash by printing fake notes as Kairana was the hub for such activities earlier as well, the police said.