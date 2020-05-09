Two held in Shamli for 'objectionable' WhatsApp post against PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi

2 held over objectionable WhatsApp post on PM, Sonia

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • May 09 2020, 17:00 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 17:13 ist

Two men were arrested in Shamli district for allegedly posting an objectionable WhatsApp message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, police said.

The WhatApp group admin Vikas Upadhyay and Vikki Jatav, who sent the message, were arrested in Shamli on Friday, according to Circle Officer Jitender Singh.

A case was registered against the two men under Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code Sections 500 (punishment for defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

According to the complaint lodged by a local resident, it is alleged that Vikki Jatav posted the message against the political leaders on a WhatsApp group. 

