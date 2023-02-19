Two houses damaged in avalanche in J&K's Sonamarg

Two houses were damaged in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

There were no reports of any casualties, they said.

The avalanche struck Rezan village in Sonamarg area this evening, officials said.

They said two residential houses were damaged in the incident. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

The residents have been moved to safer places while a police team have rushed to the spot, officials added.