Two houses damaged in avalanche in J&K's Sonamarg

Two houses damaged in avalanche in J&K's Sonamarg

Two residential houses were damaged in the incident

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Feb 19 2023, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 21:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two houses were damaged in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

There were no reports of any casualties, they said.

The avalanche struck Rezan village in Sonamarg area this evening, officials said.

Also Read: Avalanche occurs near Vishnuprayag hydel project in Uttarakhand; no casualty

They said two residential houses were damaged in the incident. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

The residents have been moved to safer places while a police team have rushed to the spot, officials added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Avalanche

What's Brewing

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar injury

Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar injury

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Stylist by day, Ukrainian becomes drone hunter at night

Stylist by day, Ukrainian becomes drone hunter at night

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

 