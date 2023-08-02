Two 'hybrid' terrorists arrested in J&K's Baramulla

Security forces on Wednesday arrested two "hybrid terrorists" of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on a tip off, security forces established a mobile vehicle check point at Azadgunj in Baramulla town.

The two suspects tried to flee after noticing the checkpoint, a police official said.

"The suspects were apprehended tactfully. During their personal search, one pistol, one pistol magazine, four pistol rounds and one grenade were recovered from them and were taken into custody immediately," the official said.

He said the two were identified as Faisal Majeed Ganie and Nurul Kamran Ganie, both residents of Baramulla.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the individuals are hybrid terrorists and are affiliated with banned terrorist organisation LeT. They had collected the arms and ammunition for carrying out terrorist activities in Baramulla town ahead of Independence Day," the official said.

Hybrid terrorists are those who carry out attacks and then slip back into their routine lives.