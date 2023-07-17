Two IEDs found in forest in Kashmir's Kupwara district

Security forces on Monday found two improvised explosive devices in the Handwara forests in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Based on a specific information, Army along with Police launched a well-coordinated search and destruction operation at Wodhpura Forest in the wee hours. In the joint operation, two IEDs -- weighing approximately five kilograms and 07 kilograms -- were recovered from Wodhpura Ridge near NH 701," a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the team immediately cordoned off the area.

"The positive identification of IEDs was carried out by the Indian Army's highly trained explosive detection team equipped with explosive detectors army Dog," he added.

A bomb disposal team destroyed the IEDs through a controlled detonation, the spokesman said.

A thorough search operation was still underway in the forest area for the possibility of more IEDs or hiding terrorists, he added.