Two injured as landslide hits gypsum mine in J&K

Two injured as landslide hits gypsum mine in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

The two suffered multiple injuries and were hospitalised, officials said.

PTI
PTI, Banihal/Jammu,
  • Jul 23 2023, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 19:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two people were seriously injured on Sunday when they came under a landslide while working at a gypsum mine in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said.

The landslide struck the mine at Haroog area of Dharamkund, 26 km from Ramban district headquarters, trapping a JCB machine operator and a dumper driver, the officials said.

Also Read | After Irshalwadi, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to study Parsik Hill landslide danger

They said police along with State Disaster Response Force and local volunteers immediately launched a rescue operation and pulled out driver of earthmover Ajaz Ahmed of Bhathan-Ghandri Ramban and driver Anil Singh of Dhar Road Udhampur.

The two suffered multiple injuries and were hospitalised, the officials said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Landslide

Related videos

What's Brewing

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Greece: Tourists flee wildfire, flights cancelled

Greece: Tourists flee wildfire, flights cancelled

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

 