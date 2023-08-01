2 injured in police action against cow slaughter in UP

Two injured in exchange of fire during police action against cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh

Police have recovered two country-made pistols, cartridges, equipment used in slaughtering, and 120 kg of bovine meat.

PTI
PTI, Meerut (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Aug 01 2023, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 11:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were injured in an exchange of fire during police action against alleged cow slaughter in Mawana area here on Tuesday, officials said.

Also Read: VHP wants dedicated police team to check cow slaughter in UP

On receiving information about cow slaughter in Sathla village, a police team surrounded the area around 5 am. In an exchange of fire, Sakib and Nadeem were injured, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

The duo sustained bullet injuries in their leg and were admitted to the hospital. They have been put under arrest, he said.

Police have recovered two country-made pistols, cartridges, equipment used in slaughtering, and 120 kg of bovine meat.

An accomplice of the two arrested accused managed to flee, the officials said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
cow slaughter

Related videos

What's Brewing

Almost taken for a ride

Almost taken for a ride

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

 