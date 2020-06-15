Two ITBP personnel among 44 test COVID-19 positive in Chhattisgarh

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh rose to 1,715 on Monday after 44 more people, including two Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, tested positive, a health official said.

Besides, an elderly COVID-19 patient died at a hospital here, taking the number of fatalities in the state to nine, he said.

As many as 114 patients were on Monday discharged from different hospitals across the state following recovery, he said.

"Of the new cases, 16 were reported from Korba district, seven each from Raipur and Bilaspur districts, four from Mungeli, three from Balodabazar, two each from Durg, Kondagaon and Balrampur districts while one came from Koriya district, he said.

"An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and a constable, belonging to the 29th battalion of ITBP, tested positive for the viral infection in Kondagoan, a police official said.

The 53-year-old ASI and the constable, aged 32, had returned to their duty place in Kondagaon last week from their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, respectively, and were kept in a quarantine centre of the paramilitary force, he said.

On Jun 11, an ITBP Sub Inspector, who was housed in the quarantine centre, had tested positive for the viral infection, he said.

The ITBP has been deployed in the state for anti-Naxal operations.

Earlier in the day, a 60-year-old man, who was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, died due to co-morbidities and the viral infection, the health official said.

The man, a native of Dhamtari district, was suffering from pneumonia, pleural effusion, sepsis and bed sores, and admitted to AIIMS on May 27, the official said.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12, the health official said, adding he died this afternoon.

The number of active cases in the state now stood at 875 as 831 people have been discharged after recovery while nine others have died of the infection so far.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 1,715, new cases 44, deaths 9, discharged 831, active cases 875, people tested so far 1,07,172